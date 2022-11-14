Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.23. 59,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.64. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.