Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 153 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,790. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

