Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.71. 501,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,133,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

