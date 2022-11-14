Trust Asset Management LLC Has $924,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.46. 24,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.72.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

