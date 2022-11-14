Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 7.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,692.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 39,842.9% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

