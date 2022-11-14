TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TSS Trading Down 3.2 %

TSSI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,369. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. TSS has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

