Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 89,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,438. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 374.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tyson Foods

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

