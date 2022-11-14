Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TSN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 89,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,438. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 374.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
