U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,297. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.12.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 14.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth $471,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $2,001,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

