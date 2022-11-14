UBS Group Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $24.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 793.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.