UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.28. 3,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,312. The firm has a market cap of $963.10 million, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,328 shares of company stock valued at $51,930. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

