UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Maxim Group

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 3,328 shares of company stock worth $51,930 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in UMH Properties by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.