Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Uni-President China stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Uni-President China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

