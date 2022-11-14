Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
Uni-President China stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $0.82.
Uni-President China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-President China (UNPSF)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.