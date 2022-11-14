Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,830 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

