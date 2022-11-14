Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216.22 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $216.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.09 or 0.00036749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00343023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.48507397 USD and is down -10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 524 active market(s) with $195,377,305.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.