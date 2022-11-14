Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.64 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.64 billion and $216.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.09 or 0.00036749 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00343023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.48507397 USD and is down -10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 524 active market(s) with $195,377,305.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

