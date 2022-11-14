United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 444,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.69. 110,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

