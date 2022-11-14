UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UpHealth to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on UpHealth to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

UpHealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 349,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UpHealth

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 204.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UpHealth will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the first quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in UpHealth by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

Further Reading

