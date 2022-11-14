Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPST. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.79.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $265.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -225.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

