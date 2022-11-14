UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.24.
UTStarcom Company Profile

