UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

