Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of VLO traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,939. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

