Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after buying an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after buying an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of VEU opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
