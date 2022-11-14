Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,512,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 18.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $143,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 470,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 153,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 135,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 234,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.21. 589,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

