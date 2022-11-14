Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $262,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $228.56. 66,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

