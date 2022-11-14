Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $246.17. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,151. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

