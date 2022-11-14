Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

