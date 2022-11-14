Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Reduced by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 328,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $74.23 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $89.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

