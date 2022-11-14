Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $140,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.88. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

