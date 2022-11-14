Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Cut by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 147,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

