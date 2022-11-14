Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $543,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.79. 90,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,577. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a 200 day moving average of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

