Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Stake Trimmed by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

