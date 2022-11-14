Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.