VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VAT Group Stock Up 14.4 %

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

