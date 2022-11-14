VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
VAT Group Stock Up 14.4 %
OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $52.47.
About VAT Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAT Group (VACNY)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.