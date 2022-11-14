Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 17,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,551,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLD shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Velo3D Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $506.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Velo3D Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Stories

