Venus BUSD Price Up 0.2% This Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174742 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $29,894,491.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

