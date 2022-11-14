Verasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.45 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and $5.45 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

