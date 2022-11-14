Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $61.26

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $61.26 or 0.00374204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $131.68 million and approximately $66,536.06 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

