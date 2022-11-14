Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after buying an additional 1,657,895 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,133,133. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

