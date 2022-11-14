Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Down 7.1%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. 552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 137,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.80, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $494,934.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,834.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,834.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,398 shares of company stock worth $2,900,954. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth $53,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

