Vestor Capital LLC Buys 219 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. 97,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

