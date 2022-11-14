Vestor Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,629 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

NYSE CCI traded down $3.85 on Monday, hitting $136.62. 27,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average is $164.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

