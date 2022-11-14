Vestor Capital LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.84. 2,054,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,611,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

