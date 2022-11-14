Vestor Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,348 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 2.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after buying an additional 283,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,234,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,241,000 after buying an additional 48,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.5 %

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,608. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.