Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 70,719 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,568,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,816 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,110. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

