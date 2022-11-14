Vestor Capital LLC Sells 172 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

COP stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,458. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

