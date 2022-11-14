Vestor Capital LLC Sells 172 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
COP stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,458. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.