Vestor Capital LLC Sells 9,534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,459,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $95.95. 1,102,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,427,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

