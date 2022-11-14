Vestor Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.34. 1,310,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,332,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

