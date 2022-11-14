VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.25 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.

NYSE VIAO opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of VIA optronics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

