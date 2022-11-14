VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Tops $439,622.31

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $439,622.31 and approximately $332.62 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00593022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.82 or 0.30889544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.