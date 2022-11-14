Vicus Capital Buys 3,456 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

