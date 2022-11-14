Vicus Capital Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 301,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Citigroup by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,651 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

